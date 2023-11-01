DA Davidson Weighs in on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.21. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 35.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $743,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $723,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 109.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

