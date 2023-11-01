Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly Sells 2,316 Shares

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $27,838.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $945.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.71. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

