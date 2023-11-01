Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after buying an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

