Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 275.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $28.96.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by $2.24. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dianthus Therapeutics

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 14,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $161,523.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,834,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,903,956.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Simrat Randhawa bought 2,000 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 14,887 shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $161,523.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,834,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,903,956.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 101,557 shares of company stock worth $1,314,676 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs, develops, and delivers novel monoclonal antibodies for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops DNTH103 that is in phase 1 clinical trails in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

