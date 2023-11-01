Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 40,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

