Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECL. Bank of America upped their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Ecolab stock opened at $167.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.99 and a 200-day moving average of $175.84. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

