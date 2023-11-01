Enerplus (ERF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enerplus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ERF opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 80.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

