Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $158.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENPH. Barclays cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.11.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $79.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $76.06 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

