Entegris (ENTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Entegris has set its Q3 guidance at $0.57-0.62 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.57-$0.62 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average of $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Entegris

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 3,909.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

