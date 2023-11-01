Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,864 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 24.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 67.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.42.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

