EPAM Systems (EPAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $217.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $385.96. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $296.23.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

