Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report released on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.79%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

