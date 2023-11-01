Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

