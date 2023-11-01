Ero Copper (ERO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of C$140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.41 million.
Ero Copper Trading Up 0.6 %
TSE:ERO opened at C$18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$13.20 and a 12 month high of C$32.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on ERO
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.