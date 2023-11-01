Ero Copper (ERO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of C$140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.41 million.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:ERO opened at C$18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$13.20 and a 12 month high of C$32.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ERO

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.