Ero Copper (ERO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. On average, analysts expect Ero Copper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERO opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.28.

ERO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Ero Copper from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ero Copper by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

