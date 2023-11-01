Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $213.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.80. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESS

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.