Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $666.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $163.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.