Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 51.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Etsy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

Etsy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.89. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

