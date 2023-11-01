Evolent Health (EVH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $469.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.51 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after acquiring an additional 793,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,156,000 after buying an additional 667,658 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,936,000 after buying an additional 735,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after buying an additional 329,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,948,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,043,000 after purchasing an additional 354,872 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

