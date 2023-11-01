FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,891. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $432.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

