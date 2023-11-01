Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Down 5.6% in October

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 332,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Farmer Bros. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.23). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 17.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. Analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmer Bros. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Farmer Bros. news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 304,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,368.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

