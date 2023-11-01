Financial Comparison: Compass (NYSE:COMP) & SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -10.10% -90.76% -31.09% SpringBig -41.60% N/A -116.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Compass has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Compass and SpringBig’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.02 billion N/A -$601.50 million ($1.15) -1.72 SpringBig $28.37 million 0.17 -$13.08 million ($0.43) -0.27

SpringBig has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpringBig, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Compass and SpringBig, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 3 4 0 2.57 SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00

Compass presently has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than SpringBig.

Summary

SpringBig beats Compass on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

