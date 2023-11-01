Financial Contrast: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Mobivity has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrowdStrike has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Mobivity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of CrowdStrike shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -146.46% N/A -267.97% CrowdStrike -3.54% -4.05% -1.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobivity and CrowdStrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mobivity and CrowdStrike’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $7.53 million 5.41 -$10.06 million ($0.17) -3.53 CrowdStrike $2.24 billion 18.83 -$183.24 million ($0.41) -431.15

Mobivity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mobivity and CrowdStrike, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A CrowdStrike 0 4 37 0 2.90

CrowdStrike has a consensus target price of $190.64, suggesting a potential upside of 7.85%. Given CrowdStrike’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than Mobivity.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats Mobivity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobivity

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights. It also captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data, which is compatible with POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers. In addition, its platform unlocks the transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages printed on the receipts already being generated at the POS; and transforms standard short message service, multimedia messaging service, and rich communication services into a data-driven marketing medium, as well as provides various data to suggest pricing optimizations and guide marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides Belly loyalty solution that focuses on a customer engagement with a customer-facing digital rewards platform through an app and digital pad. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

