Financial Contrast: Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) vs. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -19.08% -5.40% -5.12% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $283.61 million 7.82 $23.25 million ($1.74) -57.36 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SiTime has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SiTime and Solar Energy Initiatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 2 5 0 2.71 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

SiTime presently has a consensus price target of $141.43, indicating a potential upside of 41.71%. Given SiTime’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Volatility & Risk

SiTime has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiTime beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its timing products through distributors and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

