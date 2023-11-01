Financial Contrast: The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) vs. Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) and The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permian Resources and The American Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $2.55 billion 3.23 $515.04 million $1.48 9.84 The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than The American Energy Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 18.93% 10.67% 7.03% The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.42, meaning that its stock price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Permian Resources and The American Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 2 11 0 2.85 The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Permian Resources presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.10%. Given Permian Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Permian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Permian Resources beats The American Energy Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About The American Energy Group

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

