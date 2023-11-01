Financial Contrast: XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) versus U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) and U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and U Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $29.03 million 1.50 -$73.32 million ($0.52) -0.48 U Power $287.12 million 0.51 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

U Power has higher revenue and earnings than XOS.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 3 2 0 2.40 U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for XOS and U Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

XOS currently has a consensus target price of $2.02, indicating a potential upside of 716.82%. Given XOS’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than U Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of U Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and U Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -312.96% -98.64% -55.91% U Power N/A N/A N/A

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Anhui, the People's Republic of China.

