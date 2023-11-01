Financial Survey: Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) vs. AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Free Report) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of AgileThought shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Jade Art Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Jade Art Group and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A AgileThought -41.19% -26.08% -7.29%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AgileThought 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jade Art Group and AgileThought, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AgileThought has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 4,436.29%. Given AgileThought’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jade Art Group and AgileThought’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AgileThought $166.63 million 0.03 -$20.18 million ($1.45) -0.07

Jade Art Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgileThought.

Risk & Volatility

Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AgileThought beats Jade Art Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jade Art Group

(Get Free Report)

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

About AgileThought

(Get Free Report)

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services. In addition, it offers lifecycle management support and multi cloud services. The company serves professional services, healthcare, pharmacy, financial services, energy, and utilities industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas. On August 28, 2023, AgileThought, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It is in joint administration with A.N. Global Group Holdings LTD.

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Art Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Art Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.