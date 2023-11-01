First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Price Performance

APIE opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. ActivePassive International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59.

Get ActivePassive International Equity ETF alerts:

ActivePassive International Equity ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The ActivePassive International Equity ETF (APIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Classic ADR Composite index. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a core and explore investment strategy in pursuing international equity exposure. The strategy blends passive and active approach to optimize cost, tracking and potential return over its benchmark index.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ActivePassive International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ActivePassive International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActivePassive International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.