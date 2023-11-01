First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,995,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE WBS opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

