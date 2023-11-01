First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $36,000 Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,091,000 after buying an additional 161,312 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,951 shares in the company, valued at $788,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,951 shares in the company, valued at $788,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,272 shares of company stock worth $2,235,865. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Blackbaud Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.65 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

