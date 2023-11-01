First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $38,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.69.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 648,623 shares of company stock valued at $87,937,880. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

