First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $45,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 540.0% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX stock opened at $729.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.77 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.67%.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,372 shares of company stock worth $11,659,970. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.14.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

