First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $53,000 Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $18,131,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE LYV opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LYV
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Live Nation Entertainment
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Investor patience tested as pharmaceutical stocks take a tumble
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.