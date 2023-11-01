First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $59,000 Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in 10x Genomics by 2.8% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $444,020.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,362.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,678 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $76,818.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $444,020.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,362.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,155 shares of company stock worth $892,624. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

