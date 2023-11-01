First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,853 shares of company stock worth $8,390,091. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

See Also

