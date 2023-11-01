First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 139,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,010,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $333,383,000 after acquiring an additional 653,680 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NOV’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

