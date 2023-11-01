First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 12.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 83.6% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 106,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 48,408 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.3 %

FIX stock opened at $181.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.80 and its 200 day moving average is $164.37. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.28 and a 12 month high of $192.33.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,312,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $335,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,594 shares of company stock worth $7,857,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

