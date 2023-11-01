First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,340,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,039,000 after purchasing an additional 136,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ball by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,482,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after acquiring an additional 291,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALL opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

