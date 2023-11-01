First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 316 Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 88,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.