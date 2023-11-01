Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $70.91 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 487,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $70,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 517,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $139.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $404.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.