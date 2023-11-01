Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

FND opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

