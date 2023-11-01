Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 156.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 52.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 27.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the first quarter worth $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLYW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $87,097.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 276,204 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $87,097.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 276,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $351,729.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,710 shares in the company, valued at $33,423,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,699 shares of company stock worth $5,258,453. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

