Formula One Group (FWONK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group Stock Down 0.9 %

FWONK opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.74. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $78.58.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,456,000 after acquiring an additional 73,369 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Formula One Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

