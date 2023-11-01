FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Franklin Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FELE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FELE opened at $86.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.55. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

