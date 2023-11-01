FY2023 Earnings Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $38.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $37.74. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $940.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $11.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $43.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $48.81 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $930.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $924.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $929.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.