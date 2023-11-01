FY2023 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $69.42 on Monday. Brunswick has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.75.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,033,000 after buying an additional 263,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after buying an additional 97,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,569,000 after acquiring an additional 219,948 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

