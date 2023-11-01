FY2023 EPS Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

CVCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $25.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $77,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

