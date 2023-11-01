FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Increased by Analyst

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for First Interstate BancSystem’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIBK. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $23.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,215,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,327,098.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,472 shares of company stock worth $2,110,447. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 194,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

