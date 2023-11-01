FY2023 EPS Estimates for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Decreased by Analyst

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for LendingClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

LC stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $564.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.97.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.66 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 120,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 91,777 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 120,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 15.7% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 343,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in LendingClub by 49.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

