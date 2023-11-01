FY2023 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Raised by William Blair

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moody’s in a report released on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.95. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.13.

NYSE:MCO opened at $308.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $251.98 and a 1-year high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,615,643.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $9,484,378 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

